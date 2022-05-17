M&C Saatchi rejects sweetened buyout offer from top investor

May 17 (Reuters) - British advertising group M&C Saatchi SAA.L on Tuesday rejected a fresh 253.6 million pounds ($316.44 million) takeover offer from the acquisition vehicle of its top shareholder Vin Murria.

"I urge shareholders to reject this bid as it significantly undervalues the business and prospects of M&C Saatchi," Chairman Gareth Davis said.

($1 = 0.8014 pounds)

