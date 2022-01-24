M&C Saatchi rejects fresh offer from AdvancedAdvT

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - AdvancedAdvT ADVT.L said on Monday that the board of advertising giant M&C Saatchi SAA.L has rejected a fresh takeover offer.

AdvancedAdvT said it had offered on Jan. 19 to offer 2.245 of its shares for each M&C Saatchi share, representing a 20.7% increase on its previous proposal, but that the agency's independent directors turned down the new offer late on Sunday.

Earlier this month the ad group, founded in 1995 by brothers and ad moguls Maurice and Charles Saatchi, had said it did not see much merit in a possible all-share takeover instigated by its biggest investor.

M&C Saatchi announced in a trading update on Friday that full year 2021 headline profit before tax will be ahead of expectations.

AdvancedAdvT is the vehicle of software entrepreneur Vin Murria, who is M&C's deputy chairman and biggest investor. She owns 12.5% of M&C directly, while AdvancedAdvT owns another 9.8%.

(Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

