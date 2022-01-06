M&C Saatchi receives bid interest from director Murria

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - British advertising group M&C Saatchi SAA.L said on Thursday it had received a preliminary approach from Vin Murria, a director of the company, which could lead to a takeover offer.

It said no proposal or terms had been received but the board had been told to expect one. Businesswoman Murria is both a director of the company and the executive chairperson of AdvancedAdvT Limited.

"The board confirms that the new strategy announced in Q1 2021 is already delivering, with the company's performance consistently exceeding expectations, demonstrated by a succession of positive trading upgrades," the group said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Alistair Smout)

