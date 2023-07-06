M&C Saatchi (LSE:SAA) Price Target Decreased by 5.06% to 255.00

The average one-year price target for M&C Saatchi (LSE:SAA) has been revised to 255.00 / share. This is an decrease of 5.06% from the prior estimate of 268.60 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 237.35 to a high of 273.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 70.00% from the latest reported closing price of 150.00 / share.

M&C Saatchi Maintains 1.00% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.00%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 20.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in M&C Saatchi. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAA is 1.12%, an increase of 16.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.31% to 7,918K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 6,045K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARHBX - Artisan International Explorer Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,841K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,444K shares, representing an increase of 21.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAA by 16.17% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 22K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 9.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAA by 18.38% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

