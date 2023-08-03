M&C Saatchi (LSE:SAA) Price Target Decreased by 14.67% to 217.60

The average one-year price target for M&C Saatchi (LSE:SAA) has been revised to 217.60 / share. This is an decrease of 14.67% from the prior estimate of 255.00 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 151.50 to a high of 267.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 66.11% from the latest reported closing price of 131.00 / share.

M&C Saatchi Maintains 1.15% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.15%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in M&C Saatchi. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAA is 1.12%, an increase of 16.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.32% to 7,921K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 6,045K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARHBX - Artisan International Explorer Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,841K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,444K shares, representing an increase of 21.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAA by 16.17% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 25K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 11.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAA by 4.78% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

