M&C Saatchi gets new offer from top shareholder

May 17 (Reuters) - M&C Saatchi SAA.L on Tuesday received a fresh takeover offer from the acquisition vehicle of its top shareholder Vin Murria, valuing the British advertising group at 253.6 million pounds ($314 million).

Murria's AdvancedAdvT Ltd ADVT.L said M&C shareholders could either choose to receive 2.530 new AdvancedAdvT shares for each share they hold, or a combination of cash and shares.

Its previous all-share offer for M&C was 2.347 AdvancedAdvT shares for each M&C share.

($1 = 0.8078 pounds)

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

