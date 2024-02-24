M&C Saatchi (AIM:SAA) Price Target Increased by 13.16% to 219.30

The average one-year price target for M&C Saatchi (AIM:SAA) has been revised to 219.30 / share. This is an increase of 13.16% from the prior estimate of 193.80 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 161.60 to a high of 278.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.31% from the latest reported closing price of 175.00 / share.

M&C Saatchi Maintains 0.85% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.85%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.85. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in M&C Saatchi. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAA is 0.91%, an increase of 6.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.40% to 6,273K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARHBX - Artisan International Explorer Fund Institutional Shares holds 3,589K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,124K shares, representing an increase of 40.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAA by 7.20% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 2,613K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,230K shares, representing a decrease of 100.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAA by 39.46% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 29K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 6.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAA by 10.17% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 18.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAA by 20.85% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 48.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAA by 93.48% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.