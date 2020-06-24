MC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.45, changing hands as low as $32.42 per share. Moelis & Company Class A shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MC's low point in its 52 week range is $22.11 per share, with $41.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.42.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.