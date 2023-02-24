MC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.14, changing hands as low as $41.90 per share. Moelis & Company Class A shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MC's low point in its 52 week range is $33.115 per share, with $50.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.08.

