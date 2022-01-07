SAA

M&C investor Murria proposes all share merger

Contributor
Kate Holton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

The biggest shareholder of M&C Saatchi, who has indicated she wants to buy the British advertising group, set out plans on Friday for an all share exchange merger with her acquisition vehicle, disappointing M&C's investors.

Adds details, shares

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The biggest shareholder of M&C Saatchi SAA.L, who has indicated she wants to buy the British advertising group, set out plans on Friday for an all share exchange merger with her acquisition vehicle, disappointing M&C's investors.

Shares in one of the biggest names in British advertising fell 11% in early trades, following two days of gains, after Vin Murria's vehicle AdvancedAdvT ADVT.L said a merger would provide cash to invest in the business, boosting its digital capabilities and deal-making firepower.

AdvancedAdvT, which does not own any other assets, raised 130 million pounds ($176 million) last year. Software entrepreneur Murria owns 13% of the vehicle, while private equity group Marwyn is the biggest shareholder.

Murria also owns 12.5% of M&C directly while AdvancedAdvT owns 9.8%. She is the deputy chairman of the ad group, which was founded in 1995 by brothers and ad moguls Maurice and Charles Saatchi.

"The combination of the M&C brand and platform with the company's funding and experience is expected to increase the M&A opportunity pipeline," AdvancedAdvT said in a statement.

M&C revealed on Thursday that Murria had told the group she intended to make a bid. It advised shareholders not to do anything, and said its new strategy was working well.

($1 = 0.7390 pounds)

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey)

((kate.holton@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 207 542 8560; Reuters Messaging: kate.holton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAA ADVT

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters