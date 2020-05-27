MC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.21, changing hands as high as $32.80 per share. Moelis & Company Class A shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MC's low point in its 52 week range is $22.11 per share, with $41.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.59.

