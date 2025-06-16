MBX Prepares For Phase 1 Trial In Q3 With IND Filing For Obesity Candidate MBX 4291

(RTTNews) - MBX Biosciences, Inc. (MBX), announced Monday that it has submitted an Investigational New Drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for MBX 4291, its long-acting GLP-1/GIP receptor co-agonist prodrug, for the treatment of obesity.

MBX 4291 is designed for once-monthly injectable administration, offering the potential for less frequent dosing and improved gastrointestinal tolerability compared to currently approved weekly therapies.

The drug was developed using MBX's proprietary PEP or Precision Endocrine Peptide platform.

Pending IND clearance, MBX said it plans to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial in the third quarter of 2025, evaluating MBX 4291 in healthy overweight volunteers.

In preclinical studies, MBX 4291's active component showed a similar activity profile and weight loss efficacy to tirzepatide, a leading GLP-1/GIP co-agonist, with a longer duration of action, supporting its potential for once-monthly use.

MBX Biosciences is advancing a pipeline of novel precision peptide therapies.

In addition to MBX 4291, the company's lead candidates include canvuparatide or MBX 2109, in Phase 2 development for chronic hypoparathyroidism, and imapextide or MBX 1416, in Phase 1 development for post-bariatric hypoglycemia.

Founded by industry experts in peptide drug design, MBX is based in Carmel, Indiana, and is leveraging its PEP platform to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients with endocrine and metabolic disorders.

Currently, MBX is trading at $10.24, down by 1.25 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.