MBX Biosciences reports Q3 EPS ($2.78), consensus ($2.72)

“The third quarter of 2024 has been transformational for MBX, as we transitioned to a publicly traded company and advanced our clinical-stage precision peptide programs,” said Kent Hawryluk, President and Chief Executive Officer of MBX Biosciences (MBX). “Our team is committed to delivering on our upcoming clinical milestones, including completion of the last subject visit in the Phase 1 trial of MBX 1416 anticipated by late November, and we expect to report top line results for this trial in early January 2025. In addition, enrollment in the Phase 2 trial of MBX 2109 in patients with hypoparathyroidism is on track to be complete in the first quarter of 2025, and we continue to expect topline results in the third quarter of 2025. The capital raised in our initial public offering in September and our Series C financing in August enables us to execute on these clinical milestones and advance the development of our early-stage pipeline programs, including our obesity portfolio, as we aim to overcome limitations of current therapies and improve the standard of care.”

