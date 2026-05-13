MBX Biosciences (MBX) Price Target Increased by 11.23% to 69.55

The average one-year price target for MBX Biosciences (NasdaqGS:MBX) has been revised to $69.55 / share. This is an increase of 11.23% from the prior estimate of $62.53 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $95.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 86.05% from the latest reported closing price of $37.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in MBX Biosciences. This is an decrease of 58 owner(s) or 27.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBX is 0.42%, an increase of 78.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.34% to 46,472K shares. The put/call ratio of MBX is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 6,652K shares representing 13.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 3,935K shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,003K shares , representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBX by 53.89% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 3,614K shares representing 7.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 3,250K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,150K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBX by 18.79% over the last quarter.

NVP Associates holds 2,136K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.