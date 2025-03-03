News & Insights

MBX Biosciences Completes Enrollment In Phase 2 Avail Trial Of Canvuparatide For HP

March 03, 2025

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - MBX Biosciences, Inc. (MBX), Monday announced the completion of patient enrollment in its Phase 2 Avail trial of MBX 2109 or canvuparatide, a long-acting parathyroid hormone or PTH peptide prodrug, designed to treat chronic hypoparathyroidism or HP.

The trial exceeded its original enrollment target, enrolling 64 patients, surpassing the initial goal of 48 participants.

The trial will evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of canvuparatide, with top-line results expected in Q3 2025.

The primary endpoint is to assess the ability of patients to reduce their reliance on active vitamin D and calcium supplements while maintaining normal calcium levels.

The Avail trial is a 12-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled study with secondary endpoints focused on the drug's safety profile, pharmacodynamic activity, and its impact on patients' quality of life.

Canvuparatide has received orphan drug designation for HP and aims to provide patients with a more convenient and consistent treatment option, potentially transforming the HP treatment landscape.

