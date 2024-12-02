MBX Biosciences announces publication of MBX 2109 Phase 1 study results

MBX Biosciences (MBX) announced the publication of a peer-reviewed article highlighting results from the Phase 1 study of MBX 2109, the Company’s parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug in development for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism. The publication, titled “MBX 2109, a Once-Weekly Parathyroid Hormone Replacement Therapy Prodrug: Phase 1, First-in-Human, Randomized Trial”, was published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism and can be accessed here. The publication features results from the multiple ascending dose portion of the Phase 1 study of MBX 2109, a peptide prodrug yielding a biologically active PTH agonist. The Phase 1 study was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial designed to evaluate safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of MBX 2109 in healthy adults. Forty participants were randomized 4:1 to receive four once-weekly subcutaneous doses of either placebo or MBX 2109 at 200, 400, 600, or 900 microgram. Key highlights from the publication: The observed half-lives of the prodrug and the active drug reflected the prodrug design and were supportive of once-weekly administration. Peak-to-trough exposures to the active drug with weekly dosing were relatively flat, with ratios ranging from 1.47 and 1.79 across dose levels. With weekly injections, dose-proportional increases in albumin-adjusted serum calcium and concomitant suppression of endogenous PTH were observed, consistent with the expected PTH pharmacology in healthy participants. Repeat doses of MBX 2109 were generally well-tolerated at all doses tested. Most treatment emergent adverse events were mild in severity. Injection-site reaction was the most common TEAE. No MBX 2109 dose-related serious or severe adverse events or deaths were reported.
