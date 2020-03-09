MBT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (Symbol: MBT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.03, changing hands as low as $8.10 per share. Mobile TeleSystems PJSC shares are currently trading off about 12.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MBT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MBT's low point in its 52 week range is $7.50 per share, with $11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.29.

