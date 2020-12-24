MBS CLOSE-Modestly wider as treasuries bull-flatten amid early month-end nibbling

By Matthew Swift

NEW YORK, December 24 (IFR)

Modest Bull-Flattening Leaves Spreads Little Changed To A Tad Wider

Monday Sees Dallas Mfg Plus T-bills / Coupons Auctions

Desk To Purchase $6.9bn Max MBS & Release New Schedule



The UMBS30 basis closed within a tick of unchanged vs. benchmark curves amid a modest bull-flattening in treasuries amid meager volumes ahead of Friday’s Christmas holiday.



Once again most of the headlines surrounded Washington and the UK with spending bills in Washington, where Congress is expected to vote next week to overturn President Trump’s veto of the defense bill with the House unable to pass the $2000 checks that the President Trump was supporting, leaving many wondering if he would sign the bill as is.



The UK and Europe also finally agreed on a Brexit trade agreement, but the market barely flinched with gilts rebounding following Wednesday pummeling with the GBP briefly breaking over 1.36 before pulling back.



The basis had opened narrowly changed before leaking wider into midmorning, amid no Desk support today, as the bull-flattening extended amid some modest month-end related flows with many market participants out until January.



Tradeweb volumes were indicated at just under 60% recent averages while UMBS30 block activity indicated much less interest with flows near equal between buys and sells early, including supply where month-to-date issuance is currently the third largest on record.



Further fanning supply concerns was new record lows (again) in the fixed mortgage rates in this week’s Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey (w/e Dec 24) where the 30- and 15-year rates respectively declined 1bp and 2bp vs. the prior week to 2.66% and 2.19%.



Coupons swaps were nearly nonexistent early outside of some light two-way flows in G2/UMBS swaps which were better bid at the open and richening further into the early close despite mostly cheaper GNII dollar rolls with UMBS30s all unchanged.



Ahead of the early close 10s pulled back off of their highs but have since taken it out with the long end of the treasury curve better bid ahead of the 2:00pm cash close.



By the early settlement close, Tradeweb still indicated near 60% average volumes better buying vs. midmorning. UMBS30 block flows indicated buyers having the upper hand over sellers by 2:1 with 2% favored on net with more two-way flows in 2.5% and 3%. GNIIs saw two-way flows in 2% and 2.5% with 3% favored on net with only buying flows. Flows in 15s, were defensive in both 1.5% and 2%.



The 10-year note settled 7+ higher on the day, 5+ higher on the week, at 99-15+ to yield 0.930% with 5s 1.75 ticks higher at 100-01+ yielding 0.365%. 2s/10s flattened 2.5bp on the day, 1.6bp on the week, to 80.7bp with 10s/30s 0.8bp flatter on the day at 73.4bp bid. Swap spreads ended mixed with 2s 0.5bp tighter with the rest of the curve unchanged to 0.5bp wider. Vol closed modestly lower across the surface with 3m10y about 1bp lower on the week.



UMBS30 1.5% through 2.5% settled 2 to 4+ higher with 3% unchanged. Spreads widened fractionally to a tick (3%) vs. the treasury curve and a tad less vs. the swap curve except 1.5%, which tightened fractionally.



UMBS15 1.5% and 2% closed 2 ticks and 0+ higher and were fractionally wider vs. benchmark curves.



G2/UMBS 2% through 3% swaps ended 1+ to 2+ richer in 2.5% and 3%.



IG CDX ended 0.5bp tighter, though about 1bp off the earlier tights, at 53.1bp bid.



Next holiday-shortened week (including an early close for New Year’s Eve day on Thursday) is relatively light on data with Case-Shiller HPI, Dallas Fed surveys, advanced indicators, jobless claims, Chicago PMI and pending home sales.



Month-end coupons and T-bill supply as crammed into the beginning of the week with the 2- and 5-year auctions on Monday with the 7-year notes on Tuesday.



Monday’s sole economic release is Dallas Fed manufacturing for December at 10:00am ET (prev 12.0).



Treasury then auctions $51bn 6-month T-bills and $58bn 2-year notes at 11:30am followed by $54bn 3-month bills and $59bn 5-year notes at 1:00pm.



The Desk will conduct the last three MBS FedTrade operations on the current schedule when they purchase up to $6.9bn, including $5.3bn in UMBS30s, starting with $2.734bn UMBS30 1.5% and 2% at a 10:20am closing time followed by $1.586bn GNII 2% and 2.5% at 11:50am and $2.601bn UMBS30 2% and 2.5% at 1:20pm.



The Desk will release a new MBS purchase schedule covering the December 29 to January 14 period and expected to total $63.7bn.



We would also like to wish all of our readers a Merry Christmas.



