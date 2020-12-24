MBS-Another week, another record low in FHLMC PMMS fixed rates

By Matthew Swift

NEW YORK, December 24 (IFR) - For the umpteenth time this year fixed mortgage rates once again hit new survey lows in Freddie Mac’s latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey.For the week ending December 24, the 30-year fixed mortgage declined 1bp to 2.66% (with 0.7 points) with the 15-year rate lower by 2bp to 2.19% (0.5 point). Since the beginning of this year, the rates are respectively down 106bp and 97bp.The decline in rates has contributed to the strong housing market in 2020 with the Refi Index up 124% over the past year with the Purchase Index increase also impressive at 26.5% according to the MBA. Affordability, however, is becoming an issue with the FHFA reporting an over 10% annual increase in home prices, highest since 2006, earlier this week with the consensus for next week’s Case-Shiller (Oct) HPI at 6.9% y/y and highest since 2018.The 5/1 hybrid arm rate, meanwhile, was unchanged for the second week at the year-to-date low 2.79%, though still well off the 2013 low of 2.56%.

Wednesday’s MBA mortgage applications for the week ending December 18 showed the Market Index rising 0.8% to 863.9 with a government-led 3.8% increase in the Refi Index to 4169.0 more than offsetting the 4.6% decline in the Purchase Index to 316.3.



With regards to this week’s report, Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist said, “The housing market is poised to finish the year strong as low mortgage rates continue to fuel homebuyer demand and refinance activity,” adding that “Moving into 2021, we expect rates to hold steady but the key driver in the near term will be the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic and the execution of the vaccine.”



