MBRX Stock Earnings: Moleculin Biotech Misses EPS Estimates

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) reported first quarter results for 2023.

Moleculin Biotech reported a loss per share of 28 cents.

That was worse than the analyst estimate for a loss of 25 cents.

The company did not report any revenue for the quarter.

