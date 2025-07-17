$MBRX stock is up 28% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MBRX stock has now risen 28% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,843,671 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MBRX (you can track the company live on Quiver's $MBRX stock page):
$MBRX Insider Trading Activity
$MBRX insiders have traded $MBRX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MBRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WALTER V KLEMP (CEO and President) purchased 675,675 shares for an estimated $249,999
- JONATHAN P. FOSTER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 270,270 shares for an estimated $99,999
$MBRX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $MBRX stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 932,414 shares (+293.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $907,798
- CETERA INVESTMENT ADVISERS added 70,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,152
- CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC. added 12,781 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,443
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 11,575 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,269
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 11,496 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,192
- UBS GROUP AG removed 8,939 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,703
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 4,865 shares (+11.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,736
$MBRX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MBRX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025
- Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 03/25/2025
$MBRX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MBRX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MBRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joseph Pantginis from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $4.0 on 06/18/2025
- Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group set a target price of $4.0 on 03/25/2025
