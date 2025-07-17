$MBRX stock is up 28% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MBRX stock has now risen 28% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,843,671 of trading volume.

$MBRX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MBRX (you can track the company live on Quiver's $MBRX stock page ):

$MBRX insiders have traded $MBRX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MBRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WALTER V KLEMP (CEO and President) purchased 675,675 shares for an estimated $249,999

JONATHAN P. FOSTER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 270,270 shares for an estimated $99,999

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MBRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $MBRX stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MBRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MBRX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 03/25/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MBRX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MBRX forecast page.

$MBRX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MBRX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MBRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Pantginis from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $4.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group set a target price of $4.0 on 03/25/2025

You can track data on $MBRX on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.