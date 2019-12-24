MBOT To Unveil 1st Disposable Robot For Endovascular Procedures, Stock Up 77%

(RTTNews) - Shares of medical device company Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) jumped more than 70% on Monday after the Company announced that it would be unveiling LIBERTY, the world's first fully disposable robotic system for use in neurovascular, cardiovascular and peripheral vascular procedures, on January 13, 2020, in San Francisco.

The LIBERTY robotic system features a unique compact design with the capability to be operated remotely, reduce radiation exposure and physical strain to the physician, as well as the potential to eliminate the use of multiple consumables through its "One & Done" capabilities, according to the Company.

Microbot Medical is developing a Self-Cleaning Shunt for treating Hydrocephalus, also known as "water in the brain".

The results of the pre-clinical studies to further evaluate the safety and efficacy of the Self-Cleaning Shunt being performed at Wayne State University and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, are due this quarter and in the first quarter of 2020, respectively.

MBOT has traded in a range of $1.48 to $19.40 in the last 1 year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $10.11, up 77.37%.

