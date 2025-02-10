$MBLY stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MBLY stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $149,655,185 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MBLY:
$MBLY Insider Trading Activity
$MBLY insiders have traded $MBLY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MBLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PATRICK P GELSINGER purchased 6,750 shares for an estimated $100,847
$MBLY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $MBLY stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 4,616,909 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $63,251,653
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE added 4,517,217 shares (+49.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $61,885,872
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 2,889,675 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $39,588,547
- KODAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 2,879,369 shares (-94.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $39,447,355
- ATALAN CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP removed 2,874,609 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $39,382,143
- HAWK RIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 2,389,031 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $32,729,724
- INVESCO LTD. removed 2,086,917 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $28,590,762
