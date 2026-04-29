MBL Wealth Boosts Bond Exposure With $2.8 Million UITB Purchase

Key Points

MBL Wealth added 58,326 shares of UITB at an estimated cost of $2.8 million during the first quarter.

The fund's quarter-end UITB position of 720,875 shares was valued at $33.9 million.

The UITB stake now represents 2.6% of MBL Wealth's 13F assets under management (AUM), placing it outside the firm's top five holdings.

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 28, 2026, MBL Wealth, LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) by 58,326 shares during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value was $2.8 million, calculated using quarterly average pricing. The fund’s stake at quarter-end was 720,875 shares, valued at $33.9 million.

What else to know

After the purchase, MBL’s UITB stake stood at 2.6% of the fund’s 13F assets.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSE:S PY: $141.7 million (10.7% of AUM) NYSE: BIL: $120.8 million (9.2% of AUM) NYSE: IJH: $61.4 million (4.6% of AUM) NYSE: GLDM: $47.4 million (3.6% of AUM) NYSE: IEMG: $45.8 million (3.5% of AUM)

As of April 27, 2026, UITB shares were trading at $47.06, up about 5% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 23 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.7 billion Dividend yield 4.10% Expense ratio 0.25% 1-year return (as of 4/27/26) 4.99%

ETF snapshot

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund designed to deliver high current income with moderate risk.

Invests primarily in investment-grade corporate debt and U.S. government securities, with a small allocation to high-yield bonds.

Portfolio is weighted toward government obligations, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

What this transaction means for investors

For income-focused investors, MBL Wealth's decision to add to its UITB position is a reminder that high-quality bond ETFs remain a relevant -- and often underappreciated -- tool for portfolio construction. Unlike an individual stock purchase, this isn't a speculative bet. It's a deliberate move toward stability. With a 4.10% annualized dividend yield and a low 0.25% expense ratio, UITB offers a relatively efficient way to collect income from a broadly diversified basket of intermediate-term, investment-grade bonds.

With interest rates well above the near-zero levels of the early 2020s, bond yields are once again competitive with dividend-paying stocks as a source of income -- without the same downside risk. Institutional buyers like MBL Wealth have clearly taken notice. This addition brings MBL’s total UITB stake to nearly $34 million, a meaningful 2.6% allocation. A closer look at MBL’s top five holdings shows wide diversification: alongside the equity exposure of a few complementary stock index ETFs, the firm's second-largest position is an ultra-short Treasury bill ETF -- and its fourth-largest is a gold ETF. This is a fund that appears to value capital preservation and broad diversification alongside growth, and adding UITB for bond income fits neatly into that same multi-asset philosophy.

For everyday investors, this move reinforces a simple truth: diversification matters, and fixed income still plays a role in a balanced portfolio. UITB won't outrun the stock market -- with a 5%-or-so gain over the past year against the S&P 500's roughly 28%, that gap is obvious -- but that's not really the point. For investors seeking steady income and a cushion against equity volatility, a fund like UITB offers a straightforward, low-cost way to get there. Investors comparing options may also want to consider lower-fee alternatives like Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND), which covers the entire U.S. investment-grade bond market at a fraction of the cost -- though UITB's active management and intermediate-term focus may appeal to those with more specific portfolio goals.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.