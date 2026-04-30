MBL Wealth Bets On Fixed Income With a Big iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) Purchase

Key Points

Bought 60,258 shares of iShares Trust - iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF; estimated trade size $2.94 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value rose by $2.70 million, reflecting both trading activity and price movement

Transaction represented a 0.22% increase of 13F reportable AUM

Post-trade, the fund held 834,719 shares valued at $40.45 million

The stake now accounts for 3.06% of the fund’s reportable AUM, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings

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What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated April 28, 2026, MBL Wealth, LLC increased its holding in iShares Trust - iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 60,258 shares. The estimated transaction value was $2.94 million, based on the average unadjusted closing price during the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end position value increased by $2.70 million from the prior period, reflecting both share purchases and price changes.

What else to know

This was a buy, bringing the position to 3.06% of MBL Wealth, LLC’s 13F reportable assets under management as of March 31, 2026

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:SPY: $141.65 million (10.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT:BIL: $120.84 million (9.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT:IJH: $61.37 million (4.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT:GLDM: $47.35 million (3.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT:IEMG: $45.76 million (3.5% of AUM)

As of April 30, 2026, ISTB shares were priced at $48.45, down 0.2% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 29.1 percentage points

The ETF’s annualized dividend yield stood at 4.20% as of April 28, 2026, with shares priced at 1.1% below their 52-week high

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM N/A Dividend yield 4.20% Price (as of market close 2026-04-27) $48.54 1-year total return 4.43%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy: Seeks to track the performance of an index composed of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds with maturities between one and five years, focusing on investment grade and high yield securities.

Portfolio composition: Diversified across U.S. dollar-denominated bonds rated either investment grade or high yield, with remaining maturities between one and five years.

Fund structure: Passively managed ETF that seeks to track the results of an index of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds with maturities of one to five years.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF offers investors efficient access to a diversified portfolio of short-term U.S. dollar-denominated bonds. With an asset base of $4.74 billion, the fund is structured to deliver stable income and moderate risk through broad fixed income exposure. Its competitive yield and low expenses make it an attractive core holding for those seeking income and risk mitigation in a rising or uncertain rate environment.

What this transaction means for investors

Investors seeking steady income in an uncertain interest rate environment might find the iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF as attractive as MBL Wealth. Its short-term bond strategy isn’t as sensitive to fluctuating interest rates as strategies that target longer durations.

ISTB investors have seen their payouts rise in recent years. Its latest monthly distribution of $0.175 is 60.79% higher than the dividend it sent investors three years ago.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF focuses on bonds rated investment grade or high yield. U.S. Treasuries make up a slight majority of its total holdings at 52.4% of the portfolio.

The ISTB ETF’s corporate debt holdings are highly diversified. Bonds from JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) make up its largest corporate debt position valued at just 0.57% of the portfolio.

Stability is perhaps the top reason to follow MBL Wealth into the ISTB ETF. The maximum drawdown it experienced over the past decade was a drop of less than 12% when the Federal Reserve dramatically raised interest rates in 2022.

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.