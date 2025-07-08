MBIO Soars on Orphan Drug Nod for Investigational Brain Cancer Therapy

Shares of Mustang Bio MBIO skyrocketed 180.7% on Monday after the company announced that the FDA granted Orphan Drug designation to its investigational candidate, MB-101, which is being developed for treating recurrent diffuse and anaplastic astrocytoma (astrocytomas) and glioblastoma (GBM). These are both rare brain cancer indications.

MBIO’s MB-101, an IL13Rα2-targeted CAR-T cell immunotherapy, is being evaluated in a phase I study for treating recurrent/refractory GBM patients.

Benefits of the FDA’s Orphan Drug Status for MBIO’s MB-101

The FDA grants the Orphan Drug designation to drugs and biologics developed for the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of rare diseases affecting fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. This designation is meant to encourage innovation in areas of unmet medical need.

Drugs with Orphan status are eligible for various incentives, including tax credits for clinical study costs and waivers of prescription drug user fees. Additionally, they receive seven years of market exclusivity for the designated condition, separate from any patent protection.

Last year, Mustang Bio had also secured the FDA’s Orphan Drug status for another candidate, MB-108, an HSV-1 oncolytic virus, for the treatment of malignant glioma. The candidate is currently being evaluated in a separate phase I study for the GBM indication.

Both MB-101 and MB-108 have been well-tolerated by GBM patients in their respective phase I studies. Notably, 50% of the patients treated with MB-101 achieved stable disease or better, with two partial responses and two complete responses lasting 7.5 and 66+ months, respectively.

Additionally, Mustang Bio is looking to initiate a phase I study of a novel combination of MB-101 and MB-108 (referred to as MB-109) for the treatment of patients with IL13Rα2+ relapsed or refractory GBM and high-grade astrocytoma in the first quarter of 2026. Per preclinical data, the use of this combo therapy has the potential to optimize clinical results for the difficult-to-treat brain cancer indication.

However, the continuation of the MB-109 development program for recurrent GBM and high-grade astrocytomas depends on securing additional financing and/or entering into a strategic partnership.

Mustang Bio’s clinical-stage pipeline comprises another CAR-T cell therapy targeting CD20, MB-106, for which a phase I study is planned in the first quarter of 2026 to treat hematologic malignancies and autoimmune diseases.

MBIO’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Mustang Bio currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

