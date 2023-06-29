MBIN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) (Symbol: MBIN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.53, changing hands as high as $25.87 per share. Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MBIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MBIN's low point in its 52 week range is $21.50 per share, with $31.3599 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.64.

