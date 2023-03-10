MBIN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) (Symbol: MBIN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.57, changing hands as low as $25.05 per share. Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) shares are currently trading down about 7.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MBIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MBIN's low point in its 52 week range is $21.5201 per share, with $31.3599 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.03.
