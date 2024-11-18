MBIA upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Keefe Bruyette

Keefe Bruyette analyst Tommy McJoynt upgraded MBIA (MBI) to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $9, up from $6.50. Post the Q3 earnings and last week’s news that the First Circuit denied the request for a rehearing en banc of the PREPA lien appeal, the firm raising estimates and targets for the financial guarantors. The firm now sees upside optionality for MBIA, assuming 80% settled recovery on PREPA claims/exposures, its subsidiary National is sold at 65% multiple of statutory capital, and then hold company liabilities are settled at face value.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MBI:
- MBIA rises 16.1%
- MBIA Inc. Reports Increased Losses Amidst Financial Challenges
- MBIA to Release Q3 2024 Financial Documents
- MBIA reports Q3 adjusted EPS 0c, consensus (33c)
- Is MBI a Buy, Before Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.