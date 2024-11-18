News & Insights

Stocks

MBIA upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Keefe Bruyette

November 18, 2024 — 05:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Keefe Bruyette analyst Tommy McJoynt upgraded MBIA (MBI) to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $9, up from $6.50. Post the Q3 earnings and last week’s news that the First Circuit denied the request for a rehearing en banc of the PREPA lien appeal, the firm raising estimates and targets for the financial guarantors. The firm now sees upside optionality for MBIA, assuming 80% settled recovery on PREPA claims/exposures, its subsidiary National is sold at 65% multiple of statutory capital, and then hold company liabilities are settled at face value.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MBI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MBI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.