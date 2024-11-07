MBIA reports Q3 adjusted EPS 0c, consensus (33c)

Book value per share was negative $39.19 as of September 30, 2024 compared with a negative $32.56 as of December 31, 2023. The decrease in book value per share since year-end 2023 was primarily due to the net loss for the first nine months of 2024.

