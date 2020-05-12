MBIA Q1 20 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - MBIA Inc. (MBI) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on May 12, 2020, to discuss Q1 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.mbia.com

To listen to the call, dial (877) 694-4769 (US) or (404) 665-9935 (International) with code 9490956.

For a replay call, dial (800) 585-8367 (US) or (404) 537-3406 (International) with code 9490956.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.