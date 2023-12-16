MBIA (MBI) Price Target Increased by 8.82% to 12.58

The average one-year price target for MBIA (NYSE:MBI) has been revised to 12.58 / share. This is an increase of 8.82% from the prior estimate of 11.56 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.71% from the latest reported closing price of 13.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in MBIA. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBI is 0.07%, a decrease of 17.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.66% to 30,426K shares. The put/call ratio of MBI is 2.79, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kahn Brothers Group holds 4,809K shares representing 9.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,838K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBI by 11.73% over the last quarter.

Hosking Partners LLP holds 1,943K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,922K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBI by 11.61% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 1,554K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,563K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBI by 12.04% over the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 1,425K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,395K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBI by 10.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,382K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MBIA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MBIA Inc., headquartered in Purchase, New York, is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide financial guarantee insurance for the public and structured finance markets.

