MBIA (MBI) Price Target Decreased by 5.17% to 9.35

The average one-year price target for MBIA (NYSE:MBI) has been revised to 9.35 / share. This is an decrease of 5.17% from the prior estimate of 9.86 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.36% from the latest reported closing price of 6.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in MBIA. This is a decrease of 341 owner(s) or 56.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBI is 0.05%, a decrease of 81.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.19% to 32,186K shares. The put/call ratio of MBI is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kahn Brothers Group holds 4,830K shares representing 9.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,809K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBI by 13.93% over the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 1,875K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,425K shares, representing an increase of 24.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBI by 11.16% over the last quarter.

Hosking Partners LLP holds 1,812K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,943K shares, representing a decrease of 7.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBI by 24.55% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 1,501K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,554K shares, representing a decrease of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBI by 23.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,382K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MBIA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MBIA Inc., headquartered in Purchase, New York, is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide financial guarantee insurance for the public and structured finance markets.

