MBIA Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for MBIA Inc. (MBI):

Earnings: -$52 million in Q4 vs. -$155 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.05 in Q4 vs. -$3.12 in the same period last year. Excluding items, MBIA Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $15 million or $0.30 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.31 per share Revenue: $57 million in Q4 vs. $27 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.