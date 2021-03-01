MBIA Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for MBIA Inc. (MBI):

-Earnings: -$81 million in Q4 vs. -$243 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.64 in Q4 vs. -$3.21 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, MBIA Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$36 million or -$0.74 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.41 per share -Revenue: $103 million in Q4 vs. $28 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.