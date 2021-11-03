MBIA Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for MBIA Inc. (MBI):

-Earnings: -$123 million in Q3 vs. -$58 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.49 in Q3 vs. -$1.11 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, MBIA Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$76 million or -$1.54 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.42 per share -Revenue: $72 million in Q3 vs. $71 million in the same period last year.

