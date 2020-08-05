Markets
MBIA Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for MBIA Inc. (MBI):

-Earnings: -$106 million in Q2 vs. -$207 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.69 in Q2 vs. -$2.45 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, MBIA Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$72 million or -$1.15 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.27 per share -Revenue: $114 million in Q2 vs. $30 million in the same period last year.

