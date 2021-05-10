MBIA Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for MBIA Inc. (MBI):

-Earnings: -$106 million in Q1 vs. -$333 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.16 in Q1 vs. -$4.62 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, MBIA Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$116 million or -$2.36 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.51 per share -Revenue: $72 million in Q1 vs. -$6 million in the same period last year.

