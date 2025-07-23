Markets

MBB SE Preliminary H1 Adj. EBITDA Rises

July 23, 2025 — 04:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - MBB SE said, based on preliminary figures, adjusted EBITDA increased 36.8% to 76.4 million euros in the first half of 2025 compared with the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 2.1 percentage points to 14.1%. Revenue was up 16.8% to 545.5 million euros.

In the second quarter, adjusted EBITDA grew by 40.3% year-on-year to 46.5 million euros. Revenue rose by 9.2% to 285.5 million euros.

For the full year, MBB expects to achieve forecast of 1.0 to 1.1 billion euros in revenue with an adjusted EBITDA margin between 11 and 14%, each at the upper end of the range.

The half-year report 2025 will be published on 14 August 2025

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.