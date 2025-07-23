MBB SE Preliminary H1 Adj. EBITDA Rises

(RTTNews) - MBB SE said, based on preliminary figures, adjusted EBITDA increased 36.8% to 76.4 million euros in the first half of 2025 compared with the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 2.1 percentage points to 14.1%. Revenue was up 16.8% to 545.5 million euros.

In the second quarter, adjusted EBITDA grew by 40.3% year-on-year to 46.5 million euros. Revenue rose by 9.2% to 285.5 million euros.

For the full year, MBB expects to achieve forecast of 1.0 to 1.1 billion euros in revenue with an adjusted EBITDA margin between 11 and 14%, each at the upper end of the range.

The half-year report 2025 will be published on 14 August 2025

