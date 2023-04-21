MBANK Upgrades Bank Millennium (WSE:MIL)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, MBANK upgraded their outlook for Bank Millennium (WSE:MIL) from Hold to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Emerging Markets Value Trust Series I holds 32K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EPOL - iShares MSCI Poland ETF holds 2,250K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,061K shares, representing an increase of 8.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIL by 7.80% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 6,693K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,663K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIL by 31.92% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 668K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 741K shares, representing a decrease of 10.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIL by 1.87% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,514K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,432K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIL by 36.01% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank Millennium. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIL is 0.08%, an increase of 10.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.30% to 37,470K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

