MBANK Upgrades Alior Bank (WSE:ALR)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, MBANK upgraded their outlook for Alior Bank (WSE:ALR) from Hold to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 48K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 61.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALR by 75.72% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 35K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAE - Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF holds 88K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 207K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares, representing an increase of 19.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALR by 68.35% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alior Bank. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALR is 0.12%, an increase of 89.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.30% to 6,749K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

