Maze Therapeutics SVP Sells 5,000 Shares Amid Historic First Year for the Company's Stock

Amy Bachrodt exercised 5,000 shares and immediately sold them for approximately $227,612 on Jan. 22, 2026.

Maze Therapeutics' stock surged 157% in 2025, its first year on the stock market.

Amy Bachrodt, SVP, Finance of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE), exercised 5,000 options and immediately sold the underlying common shares on Jan. 22, 2026, for a total transaction value of approximately ~$227,612, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 5,000 Transaction value $227,612 Post-transaction shares (direct) 12,965 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $598,983

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($45.52); post-transaction value based on Jan. 22, 2026 market close price (value derived from $45.52).

Key questions

What does the transaction reveal about Bachrodt's current ownership position?

Following the immediate sale of 5,000 exercised shares, Bachrodt's direct common stock holdings decreased to 12,965 shares, equating to 0.0269% of Maze Therapeutics' outstanding shares as of Jan. 22, 2026.

Yes, the sales were part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which allows an insider to schedule the addition or sale of shares in advance.

Company overview

Metric Value Employees 125 Net income (TTM) -$101.46 million *1-year price change 172.38%

*1-year performance is calculated using Jan. 31, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Maze Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops small-molecule precision medicines targeting renal (kidney), cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as obesity. Its lead candidate medicines include ones that help with kidney disease.

What this transaction means for investors

There have been many instances in which, once a company has its IPO and share prices shoot up following the market debut, they fall back, and the price settles and becomes less volatile for a few months, if not years. But for Maze, after its first four months on the market, the stock posted nine straight months of gains, soaring 158% for the entire year of 2025, just after its IPO on Jan. 31, 2025.

However, with the stock still increasing throughout early 2026, investors may want to be on the lookout for a short-term drawdown at some point, as share prices can’t maintain such strong buying power for this extended period.

For the long term though, MAZE looks very promising as the company is advancing to later clinical stages of trials for its medicines that target kidney and metabolic diseases, which MAZE expects to be a significant revenue generator once its trials are completed.

