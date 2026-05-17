Maze Therapeutics Stock Still Up 180% After March Tumble. One Fund Just Disclosed Selling $3 Million in Shares

Key Points

HighVista Strategies sold 70,503 shares of Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter; the estimated trade value was $3.11 million.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value decreased by $4.08 million, reflecting changes from both trading and price movement.

The estimated transaction was 0.86% of 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

10 stocks we like better than Maze Therapeutics ›

On May 15, 2026, HighVista Strategies disclosed it sold 70,503 shares of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) in Q1 2026, an estimated $3.11 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 15, 2026, HighVista Strategies reduced its position in Maze Therapeutics by 70,503 shares during the first quarter. The estimated value of the shares sold was $3.11 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The fund ended the period with 99,850 shares, worth $2.98 million.

What else to know

This was a sale, leaving Maze Therapeutics at 0.82% of reported AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:DBC: $30.61 million (8.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:ABVX: $12.61 million (3.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:PRAX: $8.48 million (2.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:COGT: $7.58 million (2.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:SYRE: $7.38 million (2.0% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, shares of Maze Therapeutics were priced at $26.43, up about 180% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 25% gain in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $1.40 billion Price (as of market close 2026-05-14) $26.43 Net Income (TTM) ($131.1 million)

Company Snapshot

Maze Therapeutics develops small molecule precision medicines targeting renal, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, and obesity, with lead programs MZE829 (APOL1 kidney disease, Phase II) and MZE782 (chronic kidney disease, Phase I).

The firm operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical business model.

It develops therapeutics for renal, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, and obesity in the United States.

Maze Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in South San Francisco, California, focused on developing precision medicines for serious renal and metabolic conditions. The company leverages proprietary genetic insights to advance a pipeline of small molecule therapies, aiming to address unmet medical needs in kidney and related diseases. With ongoing clinical trials and a growing portfolio, Maze Therapeutics seeks to establish a competitive position in the biopharmaceutical sector through innovation and targeted drug development.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale looks less like a classic biotech portfolio rebalance after a huge run. Maze Therapeutics shares have climbed roughly 180% over the past year, and HighVista appears to have locked in some gains while still maintaining exposure to the story.



The interesting part is that the trim comes after Maze reported encouraging Phase 2 data for MZE829, its lead kidney disease candidate. In March, the company said patients in its HORIZON trial saw a 35.6% reduction in proteinuria at week 12, with even stronger results in certain focal segmental glomerulosclerosis patients. Still, the stock crashed over 30% after the news, with investors worrying the drug may not work as well as a rival offering. Either way, Maze now plans to move the drug into a pivotal trial in 2027.



For long-term investors, the key question is whether MZE829’s early kidney disease data can eventually translate into a commercially meaningful therapy. The science is getting stronger, but after such a sharp stock move, expectations are climbing just as fast.

Should you buy stock in Maze Therapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in Maze Therapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Maze Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $469,293!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,381,332!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 993% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 17, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.