Maze Therapeutics Reports Positive Topline Data From Phase 2 HORIZON Trial Of MZE829; Stock Up 9%

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (MAZE) announced Wednesday positive topline data from the Phase 2 HORIZON trial of MZE829, an oral, small molecule, dual-mechanism APOL1 inhibitor, in patients with broad APOL1-mediated kidney disease (AMKD).

The results demonstrated that treatment with MZE829 led to a clinically meaningful mean reduction in proteinuria, as measured by urinary albumin-to-creatinine ratio (uACR), of 35.6% at week 12 in broad AMKD patients, with 50% of patients achieving a greater than 30% reduction in uACR.

Maze expects to continue enrollment in the HORIZON trial and to advance MZE829 into a pivotal program in patients with AMKD.

The HORIZON study is a Phase 2, open-label basket design trial that enrolled patients with broad AMKD carrying the APOL1 high risk genotype, including diabetic and non-diabetic patients and non-diabetic patients with severe focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS).

The primary endpoints of the study are safety and tolerability, and the secondary endpoints are pharmacokinetics and reduction of proteinuria, as measured by urinary albumin-to-creatinine ratio. For this topline analysis, 15 patients were enrolled in the HORIZON study and all were included in a safety and tolerability analysis.

The subgroup of AMKD patients with FSGS that were treated with MZE829 showed a 61.8% mean reduction in uACR.

Treatment of non-diabetic AMKD patients with MZE829 led to a clinically meaningful mean reduction in uACR from baseline of 48.6%.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, MAZE is trading on the NYSE at $53.63, up $4.63 or 9.45 percent.

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