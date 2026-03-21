Maze Therapeutics President Sells All Insider Shares as Q4 Earning Report Nears

Key Points

One of Maze Therapeutics' executives exercised and sold 30,000 shares on March 10, 2026, generating gross proceeds of ~$1.51 million at a weighted-average price of ~$50.45 per share.

Bernstein retains 267,407 shares in stock options, which can be converted to Common Stock.

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On March 10, 2026, Harold Bernstein, President, R&D & Chief Medical Officer of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE), reported the exercise of 30,000 stock options and immediate sale of the underlying common shares for ~$1.51 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 30,000 Transaction value ~$1.5 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($50.45).

Key questions

How does this transaction affect Bernstein's direct equity ownership in Maze Therapeutics?

Bernstein's direct common stock holdings were reduced from 30,000 shares to zero following the option exercise and immediate sale, eliminating his direct ownership in this share class.

Bernstein's direct common stock holdings were reduced from 30,000 shares to zero following the option exercise and immediate sale, eliminating his direct ownership in this share class. What is the context of this transaction?

The transactions were part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan that allows insiders to sell shares at a predetermined date, so the sales were scheduled in advance.

Company overview

Metric Value Price $48.03 Market capitalization $2.31 billion Net Loss (TTM) $101.46 million 1-year price change 295.63%

* Price and 1-year price change calculated using March 21, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Maze Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops small-molecule precision medicines targeting renal (kidney), cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as obesity. Its lead candidate medicines include ones that help with kidney disease.

What this transaction means for investors

Bernstein’s sale shouldn’t concern investors, as it was part of a 10b5-1 trading plan that allows insiders to prearrange the purchase or sale of shares. And even though he doesn’t hold any direct shares, he still holds 267,407 stock options after the sales were conducted.

Barely over a year removed from its IPO, Maze Therapeutics’ stock is still rising, having now increased in price for 11 consecutive months (as of March 21, 2026). There have been many instances in which, once a company has its IPO and share prices shoot up following the market debut, they fall back, and the price settles and becomes less volatile for a few months, if not years. But for Maze, its stock hasn’t showed much signs of slowing down yet.

MAZE is currently considered a strong buy among Wall St analysts and continues to advance in clinical trials for multiple medicines. Still, investors may want to be wary of a potential brief drawdown amid so much significant bullish momentum, especially with the company’s upcoming Q4 earnings report for fiscal year 2025 scheduled for April 6.

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Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.