Maze Therapeutics (MAZE) Price Target Increased by 11.37% to 44.12

The average one-year price target for Maze Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:MAZE) has been revised to $44.12 / share. This is an increase of 11.37% from the prior estimate of $39.61 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.77% from the latest reported closing price of $41.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 175 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maze Therapeutics. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 12.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAZE is 0.96%, an increase of 14.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.66% to 43,432K shares. The put/call ratio of MAZE is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trv Gp Iv holds 6,074K shares representing 12.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 4,567K shares representing 9.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,567K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAZE by 58.35% over the last quarter.

Arch Venture holds 4,120K shares representing 8.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 3,949K shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alphabet holds 2,412K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

