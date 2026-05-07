Maze Therapeutics CSBO Sells 7,500 Shares for $190,000 After Strong Trial Results and Q4 Financials

Key Points

Chief Strategy and Business Officer Atul Dandekar exercised and sold 7,500 shares of common stock for a transaction value of ~$190,000 on April 29, 2026.

This represented 41.66% of Dandekar's direct common stock holdings, reducing direct ownership from 18,000 to 10,503 shares.

The transaction was derivative-driven, involving option exercise and immediate sale; no indirect holdings were involved.

Dandekar retains 44,143 stock options (direct), which can be converted to common stock for future liquidity.

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Atul Dandekar, Chief Strategy and Business Officer of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE), reported the exercise and immediate sale of 7,500 shares of common stock for a transaction value of approximately $190,000 on April 29, 2026, as disclosed in this SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 7,500 Transaction value $190,299 Post-transaction shares (direct) 10,503 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$270,000

Key questions

How does this transaction affect Dandekar's ongoing exposure to Maze Therapeutics?

Dandekar's direct common stock holdings were reduced by 41.66%, but he maintains 44,143 stock options that can be exercised for future equity exposure or liquidity events.

Dandekar's direct common stock holdings were reduced by 41.66%, but he maintains 44,143 stock options that can be exercised for future equity exposure or liquidity events. What was the nature of the shares disposed in this filing?

All 7,500 shares were acquired via option exercise and immediately sold in the open market, reflecting a derivative-driven liquidity event rather than a discretionary open-market sale.

All 7,500 shares were acquired via option exercise and immediately sold in the open market, reflecting a derivative-driven liquidity event rather than a discretionary open-market sale. Does this sale represent a change in Dandekar's trading cadence?

The 7,500-share event is consistent with prior administrative transactions in 2026, with declining trade sizes explained by the reduced available share count after prior exercises and sales.

The 7,500-share event is consistent with prior administrative transactions in 2026, with declining trade sizes explained by the reduced available share count after prior exercises and sales. What are the implications for future insider activity?

While direct holdings are now modest, the sizable remaining option position provides capacity for additional similar transactions, supporting ongoing liquidity scheduling under the existing Rule 10b5-1 plan.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 4/29/26) $25.68 Market capitalization $1.46 billion Net income (TTM) ($131.12 million) 1-year price change 192%

Company snapshot

Develops small molecule precision medicines targeting renal, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, and obesity, with lead programs MZE829 (APOL1 inhibitor, phase 2) and MZE782 (SLC6A19 inhibitor, phase 1).

Operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical model focused on advancing proprietary drug candidates through early- and mid-stage clinical trials.

Develops small-molecule precision medicines for renal and metabolic diseases in the United States.

Maze Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging genetic insights to develop targeted therapies for complex renal and metabolic diseases. The company’s strategy centers on advancing a focused pipeline of oral small-molecule drugs with the potential to address significant unmet medical needs. With a lean workforce and a strong emphasis on precision medicine, Maze Therapeutics seeks to differentiate itself through innovation and a data-driven approach to drug development.

What this transaction means for investors

Following insider transactions can be a useful way to gauge what’s going on with a company, but there are limitations to that approach. Dandekar netted nearly $200,000 from his April 29 share sale, but the transaction was an exercise-and-sell maneuver that was pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. That’s a trading tool available for company insiders that allows them to buy or sell shares on a predetermined schedule, so as to avoid the appearance of insider trading. While the move was lucrative, with Maze stock up nearly 200% year over year at the time of the transaction, it shouldn’t signal anything specific to investors about Dandekar’s conviction in the company’s prospects.

March was a big month for the clinical-stage biotech. It reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings results on March 25, highlighting positive top-line data from its phase 2 Horizon trial of MZE829 and $360 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities on the balance sheet, which management projects should give the company a cash runway into 2028. It expects to initiate two phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trials for MZA782 later this year.

Shares of small-cap clinical-stage healthcare companies like Maze can swing dramatically on good or bad clinical trial results, highlighting both the opportunity and the risk inherent in investing in the space. The stock received two price target raises in March, according to Insider Monkey. On March 25, H.C. Wainwright raised its price target to $110 from $60 and maintained a buy rating, highlighting MZE829’s Horizon trial data and “best-in-class” profile. On March 31, J.P. Morgan raised its price target to $58 from $52.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.