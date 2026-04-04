Maze Therapeutics' Chief Medical Officer Sold 100% of His Direct Holdings. Here's What This Means for Investors.

Key Points

Chief Medical Officer Harold Bernstein sold 15,000 company shares for a transaction value of ~$442,000 at around $29.46 per share on April 1, 2026.

This disposition represented 100% of Harold Bernstein's direct Common Stock holdings, reducing his direct ownership of Common Stock to zero.

The transaction involved the exercise and immediate sale of options; Bernstein no longer holds any direct shares of Common Stock following this transaction.

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Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) R&D President and Chief Medical Officer Harold Bernstein reported a sale of 15,000 shares of Common Stock for a total of approximately $442,000 on April 1, 2026, through an exercise of options with immediate disposition, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 15,000 Transaction value ~$442,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($29.46).

Key questions

How does this transaction affect Harold Bernstein's exposure to Maze Therapeutics?

Bernstein's direct Common Stock holdings were reduced to zero; however, his beneficial exposure continues via 237,407 directly held outstanding stock options, providing the ability to acquire Common Stock in the future.

Bernstein's direct Common Stock holdings were reduced to zero; however, his beneficial exposure continues via 237,407 directly held outstanding stock options, providing the ability to acquire Common Stock in the future. Was this sale routine or discretionary, and what is the derivative context?

The sale involved the exercise of 15,000 options, immediately converted to shares and sold.

The sale involved the exercise of 15,000 options, immediately converted to shares and sold. What portion of Bernstein's total holdings did this trade represent, and are there other classes involved?

This transaction represented 100% of Bernstein's direct Common Stock holdings.

This transaction represented 100% of Bernstein's direct Common Stock holdings. How does the transaction size relate to Bernstein's recent trading activity?

While Bernstein's earlier administrative transactions involved a range of trade sizes, this complete disposition of direct shares reflects the culmination of a multi-step reduction strategy, consistent with declining direct holdings capacity over recent months.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 4/1/26) $29.05 Market capitalization $1.43 billion Net income (TTM) ($131.12 million) 1-year price change 208.05%

Note: 1-year price change calculated using April 1, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Maze Therapeutics develops small molecule precision medicines targeting renal, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, and obesity; lead assets include MZE829 (APOL1 inhibitor, Phase II) and MZE782 (SLC6A19 inhibitor, Phase I).

It operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical model focused on the development of proprietary therapeutics.

The company targets patients with chronic kidney and metabolic diseases, with a focus on addressing unmet medical needs in the United States healthcare market.

Maze Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging genetic insights to develop precision medicines for complex diseases. With a focused pipeline in renal and metabolic disorders, Maze Therapeutics aims to advance novel small molecule therapies through clinical development.

What this transaction means for investors

The complete disposition of all directly-held Maze Therapeutics shares on April 1 by Chief Medical Officer Harold Bernstein is not necessarily a red flag. He sold the stock as part of his Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, adopted in September of 2025.

A Rule 10b5-1 trading plan is frequently implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of making trades based on insider information. Moreover, he retains over 237,000 stock options.

Bernstein’s sale came at a time when Maze Therapeutics stock was experiencing a decline. Shares hit a 52-week high of $53.65 in March, thanks to encouraging clinical trial data. But with a soaring valuation, investors began cashing in, which led to the drop.

Currently, Maze Therapeutics does not produce revenue. It exited 2025 with a net loss of $131.1 million. Despite the recent fall in share price, investing in the company entails high risk. Investors should have conviction that its lead kidney drug, MZE829, can eventually achieve federal approval before deciding to buy shares.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.