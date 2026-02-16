Maze Therapeutics Chief Medical Officer Sells 15K Shares As Company's Stock Continues to Surge

Key Points

Chief Medical Officer Harold Bernstein exercised 15,000 shares, which were sold immediately for a total transaction value of approximately $690,300 on Feb. 2, 2026.

Maze Therapeutics recently hit its one-year anniversary on the market, posting 174% growth over that period.

On Feb. 2, 2026, Harold Bernstein, President, R&D & CMO of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE), exercised 15,000 options and immediately sold the resulting shares in an open-market transaction, fully divesting his direct ownership, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 15,000 Transaction value ~$690,300 Post-transaction shares (direct) 0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($46.02).

Key questions

What was the nature and structure of this transaction?

This was a derivative transaction involving the exercise of 15,000 stock options, immediately followed by the open-market sale of the resulting shares.

This sale exhausted Bernstein’s remaining direct share capacity, following a series of administrative transactions that reduced his holdings from 90,000 shares to 0 over the past year.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of 2/14/26) $46.01 Market capitalization $2.21 billion Net loss (TTM) $101.46 million 1-year price change 284.06%

* 1-year price change calculated using Feb. 14, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Maze Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops small-molecule precision medicines targeting renal (kidney), cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as obesity. Its lead candidate medicines include ones that help with kidney disease.

What this transaction means for investors

Bernstein’s sale shouldn’t concern investors, as it was part of a 10b5-1 trading plan that allows insiders to prearrange the purchase or sale of shares. And even though he doesn’t hold any direct shares, he still holds nearly 300,000 stock options after the Feb. 2 sale was conducted.

There have been many instances in which, once a company has its IPO and share prices shoot up following the market debut, they fall back, and the price settles and becomes less volatile for a few months, if not years. But for Maze, after its first four months on the market, the stock posted nine straight months of gains, soaring 158% for the entire year of 2025, just after its IPO on Jan. 31, 2025.

While the stock may eventually experience a brief drawdown amid so much significant bullish momentum, it’s widely considered a strong buy among Wall St analysts and continues to advance in clinical trials for multiple medicines.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

