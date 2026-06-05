Maze Therapeutics' CEO Sold Over 30,000 Company Shares. What Does That Mean for Investors?

Key Points

CEO Jason Coloma sold 32,564 shares in May for a total transaction value of approximately $847,000, at a weighted average price around $26.01 per share.

All shares disposed were indirect holdings, with no direct holdings involved in this transaction.

The transaction occurred after a 135.3% one-year share price increase as of May 26, 2026.

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Jason Coloma, Chief Executive Officer of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE), reported the sale of 32,564 common shares via multiple open-market transactions between May 22 and May 26, 2026, for a total consideration of approximately $847,000, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 32,564 Transaction value ~$847,000 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 379,510

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average reported price ($26.01).

Key questions

What is the significance of the transaction size relative to the insider’s historical selling activity?

The current sale of 32,564 shares is the largest single disposition reported by Coloma, exceeding the mean historical sell trade size (~17,251 shares) reported since May of last year.

The current sale of 32,564 shares is the largest single disposition reported by Coloma, exceeding the mean historical sell trade size (~17,251 shares) reported since May of last year. How does the timing of this disposition relate to recent market performance?

The transaction coincided with a 164.34% one-year total return for Maze Therapeutics shares (as of May 26, 2026), with shares priced at around $26.01 for the transaction, compared to a market close of $26.35 on the final sale date.

The transaction coincided with a 164.34% one-year total return for Maze Therapeutics shares (as of May 26, 2026), with shares priced at around $26.01 for the transaction, compared to a market close of $26.35 on the final sale date. What is the impact on the insider’s ownership structure following the transaction?

Following this transaction, Coloma retains 379,510 shares indirectly held through the Coloma Family Trust and The Coloma 2021 Irrevocable Trust.

Following this transaction, Coloma retains 379,510 shares indirectly held through the Coloma Family Trust and The Coloma 2021 Irrevocable Trust. Does this trade indicate a change in selling cadence or capacity?

The scale of this transaction reflects available capacity, and the cadence remains aligned with historical patterns under the Rule 10b5-1 plan, indicating routine portfolio management rather than an acceleration in disposition behavior.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 5/26/26) $26.01 Market capitalization $1.46 billion Revenue (TTM) $20.00 million Net income (TTM) -$122.54 million

Note: 1-year performance is calculated using May 26, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Maze Therapeutics develops small molecule precision medicines targeting renal, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, and obesity, with lead programs MZE829 (phase II) and MZE782 (phase I).

It operates a clinical-stage biotechnology business model, generating revenue primarily through research collaborations and milestone payments.

The company serves healthcare providers, research institutions, and pharmaceutical partners focused on kidney and metabolic disease therapeutics.

Maze Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing precision medicines for complex renal and metabolic disorders. The company leverages proprietary genetic insights to develop novel small molecule therapies, with a pipeline anchored by APOL1 and SLC6A19 inhibitor candidates.

What this transaction means for investors

The May sale of Maze Therapeutics stock by CEO Jason Coloma comes at a time when shares had dropped from a 52-week high of $53.65 reached in March. The stock price rose due to encouraging clinical trial data, but shares fell after investors began cashing in.

That said, Coloma’s sale is not a cause for investor concern. He executed the transaction as part of a prearranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, adopted in February of 2026. Such plans are often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of trading based on insider information.

In addition, Coloma retains 379,510 shares through a pair of trusts. This indicates he has ample remaining equity, and is not in a rush to dispose of his holdings.

The company continues to make progress in the clinical trials for its therapies. Phase 2 trials are expected later in 2026. Moreover, Maze Therapeutics exited the first quarter with $362.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. This provides a cash runway that is expected to carry the company into 2029 as it seeks to eventually attain FDA approval.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.